Memorial Day 'Hot Dogs on the Lawn' is Monday at St. James

Press Release:

The Reverend Canon Cathy Dempesy-Sims is ready to welcome the community on Memorial Day. St. James Church will be hosting Hot Dogs on the Lawn during the Memorial Day parade this coming Monday.

Stop by the front lawn of the church at 405 East Main Street, Batavia, and enjoy a hot dog, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips while you enjoy the parade.

This is offered free of charge courtesy of The Reverend Canon Cathy Dempesy-Sims, St. James Episcopal Church, and H.E. Turner & Co., Inc.