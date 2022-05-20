Memorial Day schedule released

The Veterans Services Office released the following schedule for Memorial Day events, May 29 and May 30:

SUNDAY, May 29, 2022: Western New York National Cemetery (WNYNC) 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu, NY The ceremony begins at 1400hrs.(2 p.m.) at the Main Flag Ceremonies site. MONDAY, May 30, 2022

All ceremonies will include full military honors: Wreath Laying, Rifle Salute & Taps. 7:00 a.m. – Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 193.

8:00 a.m. – Williams Park (Batavia) W.W.I Memorial. This memorial honors the 35 Batavians who gave their lives in WORLD WAR I.

8:30 a.m. - Batavia VAMC, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the VAMC.

8:45 a.m. (approx.) - NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the NYS Veterans Home.

9:30 a.m. – Veterans Plot on Harvester Ave. This memorial honors all war dead of all wars in Elmwood and St. Joseph’s Cemeteries.

10:00 a.m. - Upton Monument. This monument honors the dead of the Civil War, and all wars since.

10:30 a.m. – UMMC Jerome Center. This is the site of the Genesee County War Memorial, honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them in front of the memorial. Memorial services will be carried out by Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602, Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193.