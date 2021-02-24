Michael Napoleone foundation to hold debut 'Virtual Meat Raffle' March 13

Press release:

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is hosting its first “Virtual Meat Raffle” on Saturday, March 13, and is seeking assistance from friends and the community to support this fundraising event.

In 2020, the foundation had to cancel all major fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now holding its first ever virtual event.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit (501)(c)3 organization whose mission is threefold:

It assists families undergoing the challenges of a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Provides funding to youth organizations through our grant program. Supports ongoing research efforts in pediatric blood cancers.

Your help is needed to continue to assist those in need and carry on this mission.

The Virtual Meat Raffle ticket packages are as follows:

Package #1 -- $50

15 Rounds plus “Meat and Seafood Finale” (Three winners per round will win all items in round.)

Package #2 -- $90

15 Rounds plus “Meat and Seafood Finale” (Three winners per round will win all items in round.)

PLUS A CHANCE TO WIN 1 of 4 FABULOUS PRIZES:

Coleman 3-burner “Wherever You Go” Grill with Utensils $100 worth of lottery tickets in a frame Yeti cooler filled with beverages Buffalo Bills Tailgate Chairs/ Cooler and Tumblers

Tickets can be purchased by mail to P.O. Box 267, Batavia, NY 14021-0267, [email protected], or through the website at www.michaelshope.org.

Thank you for “Lending a Hand for Hope” and supporting the mission of the Foundation.

Please contact any of the following contacts with questions, or ticket information.

Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, (585) 861-0550

Laurie Napoleone, (585) 409-3275

Michelle Krantz, (716) 572-2955