Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation accepting applications Feb. 26-March 18 for 2024 Community Youth Grant

Press Release:

The board of directors of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is excited to announce the opening of their 2024 Community Youth Grant application.

This grant will be awarded to charitable organizations whose primary mission is facilitating youth activities for children up to age 18. It supports one of three mission priorities established by the foundation - "to assist youth organizations and youth athletics."

The 2024 Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Community Youth Grants will be awarded based on the schedule below. This will be the only grant cycle for 2024.

2024 Funding Cycle:

Application form available on Feb. 26 (ONLINE ONLY)

Applications are due on March 18

Award notices will be sent to applicants on April 11

On Feb. 26 the online grant application will be available at https://michaelshope.org/grants. There are no geographic limitations for recipients, but preference may be given to the Western New York region.

Event or program advertising requests will be directed to the appropriate grant cycle. Typical grant awards range from $250 - $1,500 depending on number of applicants and funds available for each year.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, Inc., established in 2007, is in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the eight-year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia who died from Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. During Michael's illness, the community rallied around the family to assist with food, gas, medical bills, and other necessities.

The not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization was created to give back to those who cared, to give forward to those in need, and to support research efforts to find a cure for childhood cancer. For more information to support the foundation, please visit www.michaelshope.org.