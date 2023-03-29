Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation announces 10th Derby Day, May 6

Press release:

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is celebrating our Diamond Derby Day Gala. This is the Foundation’s 10th year hosting this amazing event, which has provided the resources to make great strides in our mission to “Lend a Hand for Hope”. We continue to assist families with the diagnosis of pediatric cancer, where we provide necessary financial assistance in the many challenges they face. We provide grants to youth organizations to help provide opportunities for youth in our communities. We support research in hopes to find a cure, but we are yet to reach the finish line.

With the support and generosity of our donors and event sponsors, we continue to stay strong in carrying out the mission of the Foundation. To date we have distributed these funds:

Family Assistance $632,675

Research Support $91,000

Youth Activities and Grants $68,000

Golisano Children’s Hospital $50,000

United Memorial Pediatric Unit $25,000

So, grab your best hat, your best outfit, and your best friends and come Win prizes, Place bids and Show your support in celebration of our Diamond Derby Day Gala. Please consider helping us with the event through sponsorship, donations, and/or prizes. Your generosity helps us to “Lend a Hand for Hope” to those in need.

Please join us for a fantastic evening, fabulous prizes, and heartfelt stories of our pediatric warriors. The event is being held at Terry Hills Golf Course & Banquet Facility in Batavia, NY on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, with post-time at 4PM.

For registration, tickets and sponsorships or for more information about the Gala, please go to our website: www.michaelshope.org , find us on Facebook or call 585-861-0550.

Come and enjoy a great night for a great cause!