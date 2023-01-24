Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation opens winter funding cycle

Press release:

The board of directors of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation is excited to announce the re-opening of their Community Youth Grant for the Winter 2023 Cycle. This grant will be awarded to charitable organizations whose primary mission is to facilitate youth activities for children up to age 18. It supports one of three mission priorities established by the foundation--”to assist youth organizations and youth athletics.” The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation Community Youth Grants will be awarded based on the schedule below.

Winter 2023 Funding Cycle:

Application Form Available on Feb. 1 (Online Only)

Applications are due: Feb. 22

Award notices will be sent to applicants: March 22

On Feb. 1, the online grant application will be available at: https://michaelshope.org/grants. There are no geographic limitations for recipients, but preference may be given to the Western New York region. Requests for event or program advertising will be directed to the appropriate grant cycle Organizations may receive one grant annually, and there are two grant cycles per year (Winter and Summer/Fall). Typical grant awards range from $250 - $1,500, depending on the number of applicants and funds available for each cycle.

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, Inc., established in 2007, is in memory of Michael C. Napoleone, the eight-year-old son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone from Batavia, who died from Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. During Michael's illness, the community rallied around the family to assist with food, gas, medical bills and other necessities. The not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization was created to give back to those who cared, to give forward to those in need, and to support research efforts in finding a cure for childhood cancer. For more information to support the foundation, please visit www.michaelshope.org.