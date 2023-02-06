Model Engineers set next train show at Call Arena for March 26

Press release:

Batavia Train Show Scheduled for March 26.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their Spring 2023 edition of the GREAT BATAVIA TRAIN SHOW will be held at the Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia. The large venue on the campus of Genesee Community College offers unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors. The show is scheduled for Sunday, March 26. Details follow:

Show Name: The Great Batavia Train Show

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Location: Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College, Batavia, NY

Admission: $6 adults, $3 under 18, free for children under 13.

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Features: Model train vendors, free parking, snack bar

Additional Train Show Information:

For over 50 years, the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York. Our move to the Richard C. Call Arena has allowed us to grow the event in a state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available. Items offered include all scales of model trains, historic railroad items, books, DVDs and toys. Free parking.