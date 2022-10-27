More than $23K raised for Breast Cancer Coalition during event hosted by Batavia Downs

Press release:

Western Regional Off Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek presented representatives from the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester (BCCR) with a check for $23,605.70 to help those who have been affected by breast or gynecologic cancer.

On September 16th, a dinner fundraiser with raffles to benefit the BCCR was held inside the Clubhouse in conjunction with a night of racing. Businesses and donors located in Western NY sponsored several races that night. Some monies came from the local harness racing community as some owners, trainers and drivers donated all or a portion of their earnings from the night to the BCCR. Through the dinner, donations, raffles and auctions for items, the event raised $23,605.70.

“We are privileged to have hosted this event for the BCCR,” Wojtaszek said. “The BCCR is dedicated to eradicating breast cancer through research and advocacy. The amount of community outreach that they do is inspiring, holding educational and support events so that members of Western and Central New York can come together to learn and receive assistance. As in years past, the event here was an overwhelming success. With the hard work of their staff and ours we are pleased to have raised the highest amount ever for this event.”

“On behalf of the Breast Cancer Coalition, I am astounded by this tremendous support, which will help us empower survivors in the nine-county region of Western New York, including Genesee County, “ said Holly Anderson, President and Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. “Though October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, we feel the support from the Batavia Downs community all year long. They entrust their friends and family members to us, assist us in making important connections within their community, and stay in touch with us on an ongoing basis. Breast cancer takes much more than "awareness". It needs ACTION throughout the year. Our friends and Batavia Downs walk the talk."