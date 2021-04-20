Muckdogs announce three roster additions for inaugural Perfect Game league season

Press release:

The Muckdogs are proud to announce the signing of outfielders Sterling Turmon, Christian Robinson and Spencer Marcus to the 2021 roster.

Sterling Turmon currently is in his redshirt junior season at Memphis University and is listed at 6’4” 220 lbs. He is a Greenville, S.C., native and graduated from Eastside High School, where he earned All-State honors after batting .462 with 17 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 26 runs his senior year. Turmon started his collegiate career playing at Spartanburg Methodist Junior College in 2017 and 2018vbefore transferring to Furman University and starting 41 of 45 games for the Paladins.

Turmon led Furman with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs while also finishing top five in batting average (.270), slugging percentage (.520), walks (27), and runs scored (29). In his first season with the Memphis Tigers, Turmon has played in nine games, starting three of them. In his first start of the season on Feb. 26 against Grambling State, Sterling recorded his first hit and RBI while also tallying a walk.

Christian Robinson is a sophomore from Clark State. Originally, Robinson played his first year at Mississippi Valley State University before transferring to Clark. He is a Cincinnati, Ohio, native who played his high school ball at Colerain High School before entering school. At Colerain, Robinson earned second team all-state honors as well as first team All-GMC. Through 18 games at Clark, he has a .255 batting average, including a stolen base, and has driven in seven and came around to score nine times himself.

Spencer Marcus is in his junior year at Niagara University and will join Purple Eagle teammate Tyler Prospero in Batavia this summer. Marcus is from Chatam-Kent, Ontario, Canada, where he played club baseball for the Great Lakes Canadians of the Canadian Premier Baseball League. In his freshman season, Marcus played at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kan., batting .326, 38 runs, 56 hits, 40 RBI, 11 doubles, and nine home runs. Marcus started 12 games in his first year at Niagara, getting 10 hits, including three doubles. In 2021, he has five hits in seven games, including a .444 average against Saint Peter’s scoring three runs and an RBI.

Turmon, Robinson, and Marcus will join local players Prospero, Jerry Reinhart and Colin Noeth that were announced in mid-February. The Muckdogs are coming home to Dwyer Stadium on June 4th for their home opener after opening the season on the road in Elmira on June 3rd, which you can catch on Youtube Live on the Muckdogs Youtube page!

Make sure to call (607) 734-7825 and get your season tickets now before the 2021 season kicks off on June 4th. Go Dogs!