Muckdogs can't get tying run across in ninth, lose 7-6

Press release:

At some points this season, it seems like the Muckdogs just haven’t been able to catch a break.

With the game hanging in the balance heading into the bottom of the ninth, Batavia trailed the Geneva Red Wings 7-5. Pinch hitter Caden Walton was beaned in the elbow on the first pitch he saw, and Cameron Conley also reached base after being walked on four pitches.

Abner Benitez kept his hitting streak alive as he laid down a bunt against southpaw reliever Ryan Gassler after first baseman Noah Reichman fielded the bunt and tried to get the lead runner Walton at third, but Walton reached before the throw.

Spencer Marcus stepped up to the plate down two runs with based loaded and no outs in what felt like a perfect scenario. Gassler hit Marcus in the foot with a breaking ball to cut the deficit to just one as the Muckdogs were in a prime position to win on Batavia Blue Devil Night.

Cleanup hitter Daniel Burroway struck out for the first out of the inning, but star outfielder/pitcher Blair Frederick was due up next in a great spot to have a walk-off in his first game as a Muckdog. In a 1-1 count, Frederick ripped a ball up the middle, and Gassler made an athletic play to catch the line drive and throw the ball over to third to complete the double play. And just like that, the game was over.

Batavia had the opportunity to cash in runners throughout the ballgame as well, leaving 12 runners left on base and the Muckdogs continue to struggle in that category. Starting Pitcher Nathan Hinkley was credited with the loss after going 5.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs.

Catcher Joey Battaglia and third basemen Jerry Reinhart had great nights at the plate, scoring two runs apiece and having base hits in the three-run fourth inning for the Dogs.

The Muckdogs will now travel to Sal Maglie Stadium to square off against the Niagara Power for their first meeting of 2021. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Batavia will be back home for a 4:05 p.m. game Sunday against the Newark Pilots.

Today’s game can be viewed on YouTube Live by subscribing to BataviaMuckdogBaseball. Make sure to follow our Twitter @BataviaMuckdogs and liking our Facebook Page, “BataviaMuckdogBaseball.”