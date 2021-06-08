Muckdogs drop fourth-straight game

Press release:

Batavia’s losing streak extends to four as the Mansfield Destroyers, a team in the NYCBL, beat them 13-3 Monday night. The game will not count toward the Muckdogs PGCBL record due to it being a crossover game between two different summer baseball leagues in New York.

The Muckdogs came out of the gates hot at home with a two-run bottom of the first after hits by outfielders Spencer Marcus and Abner Benitez. Mansfield, who was playing their first game of the entire season, tied the game in the third due to back-to-back doubles from Villanova catcher John Whooley and left fielder Tyler Castelli.

Batavia would answer in the bottom of the frame as Charlie Szykowny would reach via a throwing error by second basemen Randall Hiem that would score Ethan Frasca to take the lead. As starting pitcher Kyle Kohlhafer’s day game to close after allowing four hits and one earned run in four innings, things went south for the Muckdogs in the fifth.

As we have seen multiple times so far this year, opponents have put up crooked numbers against relief pitchers due to walking too many base runners. Mansfield would score five funs in the fifth to take the lead, and tack on four more in the seventh to increase their lead to 11-3. In those two blow-up innings, Batavia allowed nine runs on just four hits and two errors. The Destroyers lead would grow to double digits after right fielder Theron Schilling’s RBI double was Mansfields 10th hit of the ballgame.

Marcus would pick up Batavia’s only other hit of the contest with an opposite-field single to right field in the fifth. Even with only three total hits, Batavia could not cash in one of their eight runners left on base that reached via walks, hit by pitch, and errors. The Mansfield pitching staff of Vaughn, Shimp, Higgerson, and Kahn struck out 11 Muckdogs in the outing as well.

The Muckdogs will play home yet again tomorrow against the Elmira Pioneers who have won four straight games after losing to the Dogs 7-0 on opening night. It will be “Guaranteed Win Night” at Dwyer Stadium as all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to a game later in the season if the Muckdogs fall to the Elmira.

