Muckdogs drop two straight after impressive win at home

Press release:

After a commanding 4-0 victory on Saturday, June 3rd, in front of a large crowd against the Niagara Power, the Muckdogs went into a two-game stretch against opponents in the NYCBL. Batavia hosted the Mansfield Destroyers for the second time this season, as they lost 13-3 in a crossover matchup back on June 7th.

On Sunday, Batavia struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first after a Blair Frederick RBI triple and Trevor Dean crossing home after an error by Mansfield catcher Blake Murray. Caden Walton and Frederick would both score due to a two-RBI single off the bat of third baseman Ethan Sarmiento to create a four-run lead.

Nathan Hinkley would allow his first runs on the contest in the fifth as Bryce Porter would drive in two runs to make it a 4-2 ballgame. The Destroyers would tack on eight runs in the sixth inning, putting Batavia down six runs erasing their early lead.

As always, the Muckdogs like to make things interesting down the stretch, responding with two runs of their own after Mansfield added one more in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Down 11-9, Mansfield’s closer Matt Kahn shut the door getting the last three outs to secure the win.

Shifting into Monday’s action with the Syracuse Salt Cats, both teams agreed that the friendly matchup would just be seven innings due to both teams running low on pitching. Kyle O’Neill got the nod for Batavia as the Felician University right-hander tossed three scoreless innings while striking out six.

Batavia lost 1-0.

Trey Bacon entered the game in relief and allowed the only to run in the fourth as right fielder Carter Huffman hit a sacrifice fly to score Matt Rinaldi. Abner Benitez would have two of Batavia’s four hits in the game, as there were only a combined seven hits for both teams.

Even though Batavia dropped two straight, neither game will count towards their regular-season records or to their individual stats. Tuesday’s game against the Geneva Red Wings will count as it is the final night of the USA Homestand at Dwyer Stadium. Batavia currently sits at 12-14 and is tied with the Red Wings (13-15) as they are seven games back for the first place Jamestown Tarp Skunks in the West Division.

The Muckdogs will then travel to Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls in a matchup with the Power before facing the Elmira Pioneers three days in a row from Thursday to Saturday. Elmira has lost five straight games and is just one game over .500, meaning if Batavia wins against Geneva and takes two out of three against the Pios, they could be in second place.

First pitch for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Dwyer Stadium. It can be viewed on Youtube Live by subscribing to "BataviaMuckdogBaseball."