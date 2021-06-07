Muckdogs fall to unbeaten Geneva 4-2

Press release:

The Geneva Red Wings remained unbeaten Sunday night as they picked up their third win of the year, defeating the Muckdogs 4-2.

Batavia’s bullpen struggled in the 9-7 loss to Elmira and the 12-10 loss to Jamestown during the homestand this past weekend. Today the pitching staff kept the game close when their offense was not putting up runs in bunches like we have seen up to this point.

Right-hander Nathan Hinkley got the start for Batavia in his first appearance for the Muckdogs after joining the team late due to Keystone College going deep into the NCAA Divison III tournament. Hinkley pitched six innings, allowing five hits, striking out six, and only allowing one earned run.

For Geneva, Joe Sperone also hurled six scoreless innings as the Muckdogs left six runners on base, including Charlie Szykowny and Brice Mortillaro stranded at third early in the ballgame.

After scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth, (the second run was unearned due to an E7 charged to Luis Rodriguez) Kyle O’Neill gave up two runs in relief for the Muckdogs to make the deficit 4-0.

With only three hits for Batavia heading into the eighth inning, outfielder Abner Benitez hit a two-run no doubt homer off reliever Andrew Matthews. Benitez has been red hot at the plate as the freshman from Alabama State already has seven hits and four runs scored this season.

Byron-Bergen native Colin Noeth held the score at 4-2 in the eighth, making it the third straight night that the Muckdogs were down two runs with the game on the line. Matthews shut the door with a 1-2-3 inning that solidified the win for Geneva.

Batavia now falls to 1-3 after winning the season opener at Dunn Field against the Pioneers this past Thursday. They travel back to Dwyer Stadium for a two-game homestand on Monday and Tuesday. The Mansfield Destroyers, a team in the NYCBL will come to Batavia for a league crossover game tomorrow night while the Pioneers will come back to town on Tuesday.

