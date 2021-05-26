Muckdogs host 'Eat and Meet' night June 1 at Eli Fish for season ticket holders

Press release:

As a token of appreciation to their season ticket holders, the Muckdogs would like to announce “Eat and Meet” night at Eli Fish Brewing Co. on June 1st at 6 o'clock.

This event allows season ticket holders to pick up their tickets for all 29 home games, as well as a meet-and-greet session with Muckdog players and management.

Food and drinks at Eli Fish will be at your own expense.

If you are a season ticket holder and cannot come to “Eat and Meet,” other accommodations can be made to pick up your tickets if you come to Dwyer Stadium any weekday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Season tickets and single game tickets are available now! To purchase, please call (585) 524-2260, or to buy in person, come down to Dwyer Stadium. Tickets for our home opener Friday, June 4th, vs. Elmira are selling out fast!

Please follow our Facebook page, “Batavia Muckdogs Baseball,” and Twitter @BataviaMuckdogs.

Go Dogs!