Muckdogs need only two hits to secure second straight win, 5-0

Press release:

Batavia rode their 10-5 win against the Niagara Power at Sal Maglie Stadium on Saturday to their second straight win as the Newark Pilots came to Dwyer. By no means was it a pretty game with two hits for the Dogs, but they were disciplined at the plate, drawing 11 total walks.

The Savanna Bananas dancing first base coach Maceo Harrison, a viral sensation on social media, also made an appearance for the fans at Dwyer. Harrison showed off his moves in the second, fourth, and sixth innings.

Starting pitcher for Newark, Danny Owen, struggled with his location hitting four batters in his two innings on the mound. Spencer Marcus had an RBI single in the first that scored leadoff hitter Caden Walton who was beamed three times in four at-bats.

Batavia stayed patient at the dish in the second inning, scoring three runs with no hits while stranding the bases loaded. The Muckdogs' other hits came in the bottom of the seventh after Abner Benitez had an RBI triple that also scored Walton.

Julian Pichardo picked up his second win of the 2021 season as the big right-hander from Coastal Alabama CC pitched seven scoreless innings for the Muckdogs. Pichardo only allowed two hits striking out four Pilots batters, providing large cushions for relievers Kyle Kohlhafer and Nate Novia.

Both Kohlhafer and Novia pitched an inning allowed one baserunner each but leaving them stranded on the basepaths.

Now sitting at 5-5 on the season, Batavia will play at home Monday night against the Elmira Pioneers in an exhibition game that will not count towards their official record. The games can be viewed on Youtube Live by subscribing to BataviaMuckdogBaseball. Make sure to follow our Twitter @BataviaMuckdogs and liking our Facebook Page, “BataviaMuckdogBaseball.”