November 11, 2020 - 12:54pm

Muckdogs president to issue refund checks to buyers of 2020 game tickets at Dwyer Friday and Saturday

posted by Press Release in sports, muckdogs, 2020 refund checks, Minor League Baseball.

Press release:

“The Batavia Muckdogs Baseball Club will be issuing refund checks to purchasers of 2020 game tickets at the Dwyer Stadium office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

"To expedite the refund process, please bring a government-issued identification and proof of purchase (e.g., receipt, cancelled check, or credit card statement).”

Ben J. Hayes, President

BATAVIA MUCKDOGS INC.

