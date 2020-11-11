Muckdogs president to issue refund checks to buyers of 2020 game tickets at Dwyer Friday and Saturday

Press release:

“The Batavia Muckdogs Baseball Club will be issuing refund checks to purchasers of 2020 game tickets at the Dwyer Stadium office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14.

"To expedite the refund process, please bring a government-issued identification and proof of purchase (e.g., receipt, cancelled check, or credit card statement).”

Ben J. Hayes, President

BATAVIA MUCKDOGS INC.