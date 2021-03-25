National Grid girding for gale force winds tomorrow
Press release:
In anticipation of gale force winds that could exceed 60 mph beginning Friday morning in Western New York, National Grid is increasing staffing to include 1,300 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers.
The bolstered field force includes external resources and will be deployed across the region as necessary if the anticipated wind event disrupts electricity service to customers. The company will continue to closely monitor the weather forecast and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, which includes:
Securing extra resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.
Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts, and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
- Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure that they are prepared.
In anticipation of the adverse weather, National Grid also provides customers with the following safety reminders:
Electricity & Generator Safety
If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 9-1-1.
Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure todisconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in theelectric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1 -800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 9-1-1.)
Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Stay informed and connected
Customers with active electricity accounts who text "REG" to 64743 can receive personalized alerts via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their premises. Customers also can text "OUT" to 64743 to report an outage.
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
Visit our website: http://www.nationalgridus.com
