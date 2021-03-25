National Grid girding for gale force winds tomorrow

Press release:

In anticipation of gale force winds that could exceed 60 mph beginning Friday morning in Western New York , National Grid is increasing staffing to include 1,300 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers.

The bolstered field force includes external resources and will be deployed across the region as necessary if the anticipated wind event disrupts electricity service to customers. The company will continue to closely monitor the weather forecast and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, which includes:

Securing extra resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts, and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure that they are prepared.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, National Grid also provides customers with the following safety reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety