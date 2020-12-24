National Grid girds for powerful winter storm forecast to start today

Press release:

National Grid is preparing for a potentially powerful winter storm that is forecasted to impact much of Upstate New York beginning today. To prepare, the company has increased its statewide staffing to include 1,900 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers.

The bolstered field force includes external resources and will be deployed as necessary, as high winds, rain and heavy snow are forecasted through Saturday for several counties in Western and Central New York, including communities east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. In Eastern New York forecasts call for wind, heavy rain and the possibility of isolated flooding.

National Grid will continue to closely monitor the weather, and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

Calling in extra resources, and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Prestaging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

In anticipation of the storm, the company is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety