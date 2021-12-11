National Grid prepared for heavy winds, encourages resident safety during storm

Press release:

For the second consecutive weekend, National Grid has increased staffing, extended evening and overnight work shifts, and is closely monitoring weather forecasts that include wind gusts of up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall across portions of upstate New York today into Sunday. Areas along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are expected to experience the strongest wind gusts. More than 2,500 lines, service, tree, damage assessment, and public safety workers are ready to respond to damage that may occur.

To prepare for the storm, the company activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

Calling in outside resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

In addition, on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the company will distribute dry ice and bottled water at targeted locations expected to be hardest hit by the storm.

​Company personnel will provide information about proper handling of dry ice, and customers are asked to bring a bag or cooler to transport it.

Western New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

City of Batavia Fire Dept. 18 Evans St. Batavia, N.Y. 14020

The company also is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders: