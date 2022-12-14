ND High School sponsors toy drive for Golisano Children's Hospital

Press Release:

The Batavia Notre Dame Girls Basketball teams are sponsoring a toy drive for Golisano Children's Hospital.

Toys have been donated by all Notre Dame staff and students to "Give Back." The toys are given to children spending their holidays in the hospital, and additional toys are used for the playrooms.

If you would like to donate to The Golisano Children's Hospital, contact Wendy Lane at 585-275-3028 or email [email protected].

Submitted photo