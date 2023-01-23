New coach for Batavia Varsity Football: Alex Veltz takes to the field

Press Release:

The Batavia School District Board of Education officially approved, upon recommendation from Superintendent Jason Smith and Athletic Director Michael Bromley, the appointment of Alex Veltz as Head Coach of the Batavia High School Varsity Football program.

Veltz is a Batavia High School graduate (Class of 2005) and a member of the 2003 and 2004 Varsity Football teams. In 2018, he returned to BCSD as a social studies teacher at Batavia High School.

He joined the Batavia Football program coaching staff in 2012 and 2013 as a defensive coordinator for the JV team, then returned in 2019 as the JV offensive coordinator and moved to the Varsity program in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach,” said Alex Veltz. “I hold this program near and dear to my heart—I went to school here, I played here, and I’m proud of our achievements. I look forward to building on the success Coach Brennan Briggs, my former teammate, started, and I’m eager to continue to grow this program. I want to thank Mr. Smith, Mr. Bromley, and my family for their support and faith in my vision for this team.”

“I’ve had my eye on Alex Veltz as a standout coach from the moment he came back to our football program five years ago,” said Athletic Director Michael Bromley. “The secret to Batavia’s continued success is hiring Batavia alumni. Like those alums before him, Alex has a special passion for Batavia as a former student, player, and now teacher and coach. I know no one will outwork or outcoach Alex, and I can’t wait to see everything he’s going to do with this program.”

“Alex Veltz is a Blue Devil through and through,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “He is committed to continuing the success our football program has already achieved while also holding out student-athletes to a very high standard both on and off the field. I speak for all of BCSD to say we can’t wait for the next football season!”

Photo of Alex with his son Charlie.