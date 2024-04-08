New drug disposal bins open at Batavia Police headquarters

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is pleased to announce a new partnership with Inmar Intelligence, a private company dedicated to the safe disposal of unused or unwanted medications.

We have installed new green bins inside the waiting area of the Police Station to accept unused or expired medications. These bins are designed to be safer for use by the public and safer for disposal by members of the police department.

Acceptable items include:

Unused or expired prescription medication - including controlled substances

Unused or expired over-the-counter medication

Not accepted items:

Any needle, syringe, or sharp

Illegal drugs

Aerosol cans or containers

The new bins will be accessible only during regular business hours of the Department (9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday).

If you are in need of disposing of medications outside of those times please check with your pharmacy for a location nearest you.

All sharps (needles, syringes, etc.) shall be disposed of at an appropriate location, currently, Rochester Regional Health at United Memorial Medical Center accepts these items for disposal. If you have any questions about the new disposal bins please contact our Detective Bureau by calling 585-345-6444.

"We want to give our residents the opportunity to safely dispose of expired and unwanted medications in the safest possible manner", stated Chief Shawn Heubusch, "This program will help make our community a safer place."