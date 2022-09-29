New management hosts David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena open house this weekend

Press release:

The David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena is hosting an open house weekend this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The McCarthy Ice Arena welcomes the community back to the arena for another great year of winter sports. Stop by the Evans Street arena and check out the recent improvements to the rink, enjoy discounted public events, cheer on area youth and adult hockey teams, and food specials at the newly opened snack shop.

EVENTS

$5 Hockey Skate & Shoot Friday 3p-5p

$5 Public Skate, free Rentals Friday 7p-9p

Batavia City Schools Public Skate Day Saturday 1p-3p (A portion of the proceeds go back to Batavia Community Schools) $13 includes admission and Rentals

Family Skate Sunday - $25 for up to a family of 4, admission and rentals

$1 hotdogs at the snack shop all weekend

Friends of the Rink Scrap Metal Drive on Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Games