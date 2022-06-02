New name and signage dedication set for Friday at Batavia ice rink

Press Release

The dedication and unveiling of the signage at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena has been set for 6 p.m. Friday at 22 Evans St., Batavia.

We are asking that all of the families and friends of the Genesee Amateur Hockey Association, the Batavia men’s hockey league, the United High School teams, rink users and supporters of the David McCarthy Memorial Foundation, as well as the Batavia City Council and governing personnel, attend this event and show our support. All interested individuals are also welcome to attend.

We are planning to also offer a fundraiser with a food stand opening at 5 p.m. before as well as after the presentation in the rink parking lot, featuring hotdogs, chips and water, with proceeds going to the foundation. The stand will be manned by individuals from the “friends of the rink” group.

The annual David McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, June 4th.

Please join us and show your support of the ice rink!