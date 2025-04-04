New podcast series 'Missing Man – The Vince Welnick Story' is now available

Press Release:

Acclaimed journalist and podcaster Thom Jennings announces the release of Missing Man – The Vince Welnick Story, a six-part podcast series exploring the life and career of keyboardist Vince Welnick, best known for his work with The Tubes, Todd Rundgren, The Grateful Dead, and his own band, Missing Man Formation. The series, produced with support from Go Art! in Genesee County, features exclusive interviews with Laurie Welnick (Vince's widow), Fee Waybill and Prairie Prince of The Tubes, Todd and Michele Rundgren, Mike Duffy, Bobby Strickland, David Gans, Dennis McNally, and Scott Guberman.

The journey begins in May 1985, when Jennings—then a young music enthusiast—encounters Welnick at The Treadway Inn in Batavia after a Tubes concert at Darien Lake. That fateful meeting sets the narrative foundation for a deep dive into Welnick's rise in the music industry, his creative genius, and his personal and professional challenges.

A Career Spanning Decades, Told by Those Who Knew Him Best Each episode of Missing Man sheds light on a different phase of Welnick's career, intertwined with commentary and personal reflections about the four times Thom and Vince met.

Thom released the first episode on February 21, Vince's birthday. Three episodes are available, with three more slated for release over the next six weeks.

While Missing Man celebrates Vince Welnick's music, it is also a deeply personal exploration of his struggles, including mental health challenges, industry pressures, and the isolation that often accompanies fame. Through candid interviews and archival material, Jennings crafts a compelling and humanizing portrait of a musician whose contributions remain underrated yet unforgettable.

How to Listen

Missing Man—The Vince Welnick Story will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, YouTube, and Amazon Music. Listeners can follow the podcast on Spreaker for episode updates and additional content.