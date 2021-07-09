Night Owls Welcome! Preregister for nocturnal insect adventure at GC Park & Forest tomorrow night

Press release:

It’s a different world when the sun goes down in the forest! Join us for a nocturnal insect adventure at the Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturday, July 10th from 9:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Wayne Gall, Ph.D., will attract night-flying insects to a white sheet with a mercury vapor light and identify them. See these mysterious insects up close and learn cool facts about their natural history!

Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center and walk to the outdoor location. Masks must be worn while indoors and when unable to maintain six feet of social distance. Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call (585) 344-1122!