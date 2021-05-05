Nine contestants seek 2021 title of Mr. Batavia and chance to raise money for their chosen charity

Submitted photos and press release:

Between 2013-2019, Mr. Batavia has raised more than $25,000 for local charities. It's a fun way for the students to help give back to the community.

This year, we are going to hold the Mr. Batavia contest virtually.

The students are recording parts of the show on their own and we will be providing a link next week for the public to watch it live.

There is also a GoFundMe link here so that people can donate since we won't be having a live show. The link to the show will be available next week and will be linked to the go fund me and advertised on the schools social media.

Here are the contestants and their chosen charitable organizations:

Contestant #1 - Ryan Bowen -- Crossroads House

Contestant #2 - Jaziel Childs -- Golisano Children's Hospital

Contestant #3 - Chase Pangrazio -- Batavia VA

Contestant #4 - Zach Gilebarto -- Genesee Cancer Assistance

Contestant #5 - Luke Rogers -- Gateway House in Attica

Contestant #6 - Alex Hale -- Ricky Palermo Foundation

Contestant #7 - Sean Pies -- Dave McCarthy Foundation

Contestant #8 - Jonah Epps -- Michael Napoleon Foundation

Contestant #9 - Faraz Idrees -- Anna’s Wish

Photos at top -- Top row, left to right, Hale, Gilebarto, Rogers; middle row, left to right, Idrees, Epps, Pies; bottom row, left to right, Childs, Pangrazio, Bowen.