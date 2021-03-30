Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County today

Press release:

Genesee County reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19.

The positive cases reside in the: West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby) Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre) East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.

One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.

**********************************************************************************************

The State updates the raw positive and fatality data as they receive it and can be seen here. The data is updated on Fridays with the latest data.

Vaccine Update: As of today, March 30, anyone 30 years of age and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with the other priority groups. The state also announced that all residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccines on April 6.

New York State launched the Excelsior Pass, (www.epass.ny.gov/home) a voluntary, free, fast and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. It can be printed or stored digitally on a smartphone. Businesses and venues can scan and validate your pass to ensure you meet any COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements for entry. Adults may hold passes for accompanying minors.

Find Revised Skilled Nursing Facility Visitation here.

There are strict guidelines, but below are some highlights.

Visitation can be conducted through different means based on the facility’s structure and residents’ needs.

All who enter the facility will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and denial of entry of those with signs or symptoms or those who had close contact with someone with COVID-19 infection in the prior 14 days (regardless of the visitor’s vaccination status);

Hand hygiene (use of alcohol-based hand rub is preferred);

The use of face coverings or masks (covering nose and mouth);

Social distancing at least six feet between persons;

Instructional signage will be throughout the facility and proper visitor education on COVID-19 symptoms, infections control precautions and other applicable facility practices (e.g. use of face covering/mask, specified entries, exits and routes to designated areas, hand hygiene);

Cleaning and disinfecting high frequency touched surfaces in the facility often, and designated visitation areas after each visit;

Appropriate staff use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);

Effective cohorting of residents (e.g. separate areas dedicated to COVID-19 care);

Resident and staff testing conducted as required.

Beginning April 1st, New York State will no longer require quarantine for domestic travelers. International travelers will still need to quarantine. All travelers will still be required to complete the Traveler Health Form. For updated Traveler Guidance click here.