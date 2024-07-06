Nioga Library System invites community to take a trip with their 'Library Adventure Map'

Press Release:

Library users are invited to participate in Nioga Library System’s “Library Adventure Map” program this summer! This program is open to all patrons and community members within Niagara, Genesee and Orleans Counties. A library card is not required to participate in the program!

Library Adventure Maps can be picked up at any Nioga library. Visit any of the libraries on the map and get a unique library-specific sticker. Each sticker is like a passport stamp!

Those with a map who get a sticker will also get a raffle prize ticket for the chance to win a Kindle Fire and a $50 Amazon gift card. Certain libraries may also offer additional prizes or have challenges to complete.

The six Genesee County libraries are also working together to offer a special incentive. Participants who visit each public library in Genesee County will have a chance to win one of six gift cards to great local businesses!

$50 to PapaRoni's provided by Hollwedel Memorial Library

$50 to Greg'ry's Bakery provided by Byron-Bergen Public Library

$50 to Oliver's Candies provided by Richmond Memorial Library

$50 to Caryville Inn provided by Haxton Memorial Public Library

$50 to Sprinkles Creamery provided by Corfu Public Library

$40 to Mama Chavez's Taqueria PLUS four passes to the JELL-O Museum thanks to Woodward Memorial Library!

Get your stickers to complete your map by August 31! The winners will be announced in early September. Info about all the libraries can be found on the Adventure Map and also at niogalibrary.org/member-libraries. Questions? Call your local Nioga library or the reference desk at Richmond Memorial Library at 585-343-9550 x3.