Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 14, 2022 - 2:28pm

No GPS? No problem, if you have a compass and a map

posted by Press Release in Genesee County Park & Forest, news.

Press release:

Learn how to find your way without batteries or a cell phone signal – by using a map and compass!!

Join us as the Rochester Orienteering Club presents Orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This free clinic for beginners starts at 9 a.m. Perfect for beginners or those who want to practice their skills.

All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Orienteering is a family-friendly sport for people of all ages and ability levels.

This program will be held outdoors.

Pre-registration is required with the Rochester Orienteering Club online at https://roc.us.orienteering.org/event-4912912. Orienteering is just one more way to have fun in the forest! 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break