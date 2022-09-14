No GPS? No problem, if you have a compass and a map

Press release:

Learn how to find your way without batteries or a cell phone signal – by using a map and compass!!

Join us as the Rochester Orienteering Club presents Orienteering at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This free clinic for beginners starts at 9 a.m. Perfect for beginners or those who want to practice their skills.

All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Orienteering is a family-friendly sport for people of all ages and ability levels.

This program will be held outdoors.

Pre-registration is required with the Rochester Orienteering Club online at https://roc.us.orienteering.org/event-4912912. Orienteering is just one more way to have fun in the forest!