Noah Hoy named official Team Chiropractor of the Muckdogs

Submitted photo and press release:

Chiropractor Noah Hoy, pictured above left, has been named as the Team Chiropractor of the Batavia Muckdogs for the 2021-2023 seasons.

Hoy says he's “excited to work for the 'dogs and help them perform at the highest level on the field.

The Batavia Muckdogs, owned by Robbie Nichols (above, right) are now part of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, which hosts D1 MLB prospects from across the country.

"I’ve been going to games since I was a little guy and it’s cool to know I’ll be working with a team I grew up with,” Hoy said.

Games for the upcoming season are expected to begin at the end of May.

To keep track of all things Muckdogs, visit their new Facebook page.

Hoy is currently accepting patient appointments at Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic, located at 184 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia.