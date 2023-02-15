Nominations open for 2023 WNY Dairy Farmer of the Year

Press release:

The Erie County Fair, in partnership with Milk for Health, will honor WNY’s Dairy Farmer of the Year during Dairy Day at the Erie County Fair this August. Dairy Day will be Thursday, August 10th and will have a variety of activities that will showcase dairy farming and products.

The WNY Dairy Farmer of the Year designation could be awarded to an established or even newer Western New York dairy farmer who exhibits outstanding management of their dairy farm business and showcases leadership in the WNY dairy industry and/or their community. It’s not necessarily the farm putting the most milk in the tank or with the fanciest cows, even though being efficient and having happy animals is important. Essentially, we are looking for the farmer that displays passion for the dairy industry and is an advocate for its purpose.

“It is our pleasure to partner with the Erie County Fair to honor an outstanding Western New York Dairy Farmer for the second year. We have amazing dairymen and women that give so much to the community, promoting the industry, and perfecting their trade that we find absolutely necessary for this award,” said Bethany Hobin, Executive Director for Milk For Health.

The winning nominee will receive this award at a special presentation at the Erie County Fair on Dairy Day.

To nominate a dairy farmer from any of the 8 counties of Western New York (Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany), visit this link: Dairy Farmer of the Year (ecfair.org) to complete the application form. Forms must be submitted by June 1st to be considered.