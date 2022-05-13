Nominations sought for BCSD Foundation scholarships

Press release:

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 BCSD Foundation, Inc. Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Senior from Batavia High School. The nominee has been successful in their educational program and has sought out skills to further their career. In addition, they exemplify our Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”

Any local community member may nominate a Batavia HS Senior who meets the above criteria. Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website, https://www.bataviacsd.org/page/bcsd-foundation. You may complete the Google Form or the pdf document to nominate a deserving Senior. All nominations need to be received by May 27, 2022.

A copy of the nomination form is attached to this press release.