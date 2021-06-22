Northgate church offers free youth pickleball on Thursdays this summer starting July 1

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church will be offering free youth pickleball this summer for students in both middle school and high school on Thursdays at 1 p.m. All events will be held at Northgate’s South Campus (350 Bank St., Batavia).

There is no cost, no equipment or knowledge of the game required to attend. All that is required is the ambition to have a great time while learning an awesome game!

Games will begin on Thursday, July 1 and continue weekly on Thursdays.

Northgate encourages you to bring a friend and learn to “dink,” stay out of the “kitchen” and, hopefully, don’t get “pickled!”

If you have any questions, please call Pastor Daniel Calkins (585) 343-4011, or email him at: [email protected]!

Psst...Free pizza the first week!