Notable plein air painter Kevin Feary to give live demo at DeWitt Recreation Area June 8

Did you ever want to add some bushes or cattails to a painting but thought what you were looking at was just too busy or complicated?

Well it can be done simply and it doesn't have to be daunting.

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Kevin Feary (top photo) outside at DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street in the City of Batavia at 6 p.m. on Tuesday June 8th.

He is demonstrating methods for plein-air painting -- all different kinds of landscape elements -- bushes, reeds, a pond, and any general scrub you may see in a field or hedgerow -- using simple application methods and color mixtures.

All types of brushes, pallet knives, paper towels, your fingers or whatever tools are at hand can be used.

The live demo will be in Pavilion #3, the smallest one. Please bring a chair in case Kevin wants to get closer to the pond!

There is a charge of $5 for nonmembers. See our facebook.com/bataviasocietyofartists for more info.

About Kevin Feary

He has taken classes and workshops from local and nationally known artists throughout his career and has been honing his skills studying, drawing and painting. He creates commissioned paintings and murals, and paints from life through figure/portrait sessions and plein air.

He teaches plein-air and portrait workshops and demonstrates for art groups here and nationwide.

Feary is a member of The All Weather Gang, the Batavia Society of Artists, a signature member of the Genesee Valley Plein Aire Painters, signature member of the Rochester Art Club, Penn Yan Art Guild, and an associate member of the National Oil & Acrylic Painters' Society.

He has been juried into multiple shows and events such as: Finger Lakes Plein Air Festival 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019; Lighthouse Plein Air Festival 2016, 2017; Plein Air Funfest 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020; National Oil & Acrylic Painters' Society (NOAPS) Best of America Small Works National Exhibitions 2019 and 2021; a finalist in the 2010 Oil Painters of America (OPA) Eastern Regional Exhibition; and finalist Artist's Magazine 25th Annual Art Competition.

Feary has won numerous awards. His work is collected throughout the United States.