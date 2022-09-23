Notre Dame announced 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Press release:

Notre Dame has announced the newest members of its Athletic Hall of Fame who will be inducted on Saturday Nov. 12 in a ceremony held at the school. Contact Kate Edwards at 343-2783 ext. 144 or email her [email protected] for ticket information.

Aaron Fix Class of 1992: Aaron excelled in football, basketball and Baseball. He started on Notre Dame’s first State title the 1992 Boys Basketball Team. The basketball teams he played on posted a record of 40-9 (38-4 in GR) and won GR titles in 1991 & 1992. He was a 2-time GR All-Star in both football and baseball with his teams winning GR championships in baseball in1990 &1991. He went on to play football collegiately at Canisius where he set a record for TD punt returns in a game (3), in a season (4) and was a D-1 AA All-American as a punt returner.

Christi Moskal Ganie Class of 2003: Christi played volleyball, basketball and softball during her ND years. Her Volleyball teams won Section V titles in 2001 & 2002 advancing to State finals in ’02. She was selected as a multiple GR and Section V Volleyball All-Star. Christi’s basketball squads were Section V Champs in 2002 when she was named MVP and 2003 when she was a tournament All-Star. Christi was a 3-time GR Basketball All-Star on teams that won 3 GR titles. Her prowess as a student-athlete led to her selection as Notre Dame’s Outstanding Scholar-Athlete in 2003.

Kevin Smith Class of 1987: Kevin was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He was a GR All-Star in football in 1986 when his team won the GR title and advanced to the Sectional Finals. Kevin’s basketball teams won 32 and lost 9 winning GR Championships in ’86 & ’87 while advancing to Sectional Championship game in ’87 where they lost by 1 on a buzzer beater. In ’87, he earned GR All-Star recognition. He was a 2-time GR All-Star on Baseball teams that posted a record of 50-9 winning GR & Sectional Championships in ’86 & ’87. He was the recipient of the Rogowski Trophy one of the most prestigious ND Awards.

Jack Waggoner Class of 1989: Jack played football, basketball and golf. He was Athlete of the Year in 1988 as well as the Batavia Lions Club Bill Cook Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award in 1989. His football squads had a 2-year record of 12-4 winning a GR title and he was a GR All-Star in ‘87 & ’88. Jack’s basketball teams went 37-10 winning a Batavia Lions Club championship as well as a GR title in ’89 when they advanced to the Sectional Championship game. Arguably the most successful golfer in school history, Jack was a 6-time Sectional qualifier, 3-time medalist of the GR qualifying event, twice advanced to the state championships and his 4-times as team MVP is a school record.

1973 Baseball: The 1973 Baseball team went 16-4 winning the Smith League championship. They advanced to the Georgetown Cup Championship game losing 3-1 to Canisius HS. This team was coached by Hall of Famers Fr. John Zeitler and Bill Sutherland while the roster included HOF athletes Bob Carragher, Andy Vogl, and Mark Francis.

1992 Boys Basketball: The 1992 Boys Basketball team earned the name “The Fab 5” as they posted a record of 26-1 winning the NYSPHSAA State title as well as Section V and GR championships. They set a school record for wins (26), win percentage (96.3%) and put ND back in the spotlight at a time when enrollment had dropped below 100 for the first and only time. HOF inductees affiliated with the team include Coaches Mike Rapone and Dave Pero as well as athletes Tom McCulley and Aaron Fix.