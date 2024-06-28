Notre Dame announces new principal and new director of instruction

Press release:

The Notre Dame Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of two school administrators. Effective July 1st 2024, both Lindsay Warner and Julia Rogers will take on key leadership roles for the school.

Lindsay has been appointed Principal of Notre Dame Junior/ Senior High School, and Julia Rogers has been appointed Director of Instruction, Curriculum and Assessment.

Jim Sutherland, Board President, commented, “As an alumnus and trustee, I am thrilled that we have such passionate and experienced educators leading our fine school. The board has every confidence that their deep experience, coupled with their commitment to the highest standards, will help our institution reach another level entirely. With these hires, the Trustees strongly feel that we are investing in the bright future of our school.”

About Mrs. Warner

As an ND alumnus, coach, teacher, parent, and administrator, Mrs. Warner is dedicated, compassionate and committed to ensuring the success of all students and staff. She holds a BS in Business Administration and an MS in Business and Marketing Education and is NYS-certified as a School Building Leader and District Leader.

After undergraduate school, Lindsay returned to her Alma Mater were she rejuvenated the Business program and curriculum, winning awards for her innovation and instruction. Her tenure at Western NY Tech Academy also demonstrates her initiative as an educator. It supports her dedication to teamwork, as well as her support of leadership in marketing, recruitment and culture building. This past school year, Mrs. Warner served as our assistant principal. As Principal, she will continue to ensure an environment where students and staff feel valued, heard and safe.

About Mrs. Rogers

A native Batavian, Julia’s family has been part of the Notre Dame community since the beginning. Her mother, Sheila Tehan Rogers, was part of our very first graduating class. Her father, Brad, coached basketball at ND. Julia has siblings, a niece, nephews and many cousins who have walked the halls and are proud students and alumni of ND.

Julia’s dedication to the vibrancy of our community is clear. She is a member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish. Julia enjoys volunteering with her church community, golfing, and genealogy. A former volunteer at the NICU at Sisters Hospital, Julia is a member of the Batavia Rotary Club, Holland Land Office Museum Board of Directors, and the Salvation Army Advisory Board and is involved in many other community outreach programs.

Julia holds a BA, an MS in Bilingual Education and a Certificate of Advanced Studies. After teaching at the start of her career 30 years ago, she quickly moved on to school administration. She served as an administrator for Batavia Middle School, coordinator of assessment and instruction, and coordinator for the community schools program, both at BCS.

Miss Rogers is excited about the opportunity to enhance Notre Dame’s strong academic program. “I am thrilled to be able to be part of the Notre Dame family. The foundation of ND’s instructional program shows the values of education and achievement. I look forward to observing and offering diverse and innovative ways to improve student learning outcomes.”