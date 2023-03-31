Notre Dame announces retirement of Principal Wade Bianco

Press release:

The Board of Trustees of Notre Dame High School has announced that after eight years of dedicated leadership, Principal Wade Bianco will retire from the school in the summer of 2023.

Bianco retires after over 40 years in education. He joined Notre Dame in 2015.

“Mr. Bianco has dedicated his 40-year career to the success of students,” said James Sutherland, President of The Board of Trustees. “He led our school with passion and commitment and made countless contributions to the school’s vibrancy and success.”

Bianco’s many accomplishments have resulted in impacts that will endure well past his retirement and will continue to strengthen the school and community. The Board of Trustees reports the following as just some of the many highlights of Mr. Bianco’s tenure:

Continued Notre Dame’s Number 1 ranking in the GLOW Region by Buffalo Business First Magazine, a streak that lasted 18 consecutive years.

Continued Notre Dame’s excellent graduation rate and college placement rate.

Maintained Notre Dame’s presence by drawing students from across Western New York; enrollment currently includes students from 21 different school districts.

Managed the complete renovation of the school campus, including state-of-the-art technology throughout the building.

Guided Notre Dame through the COVID pandemic as a school that remained open for in-person instruction every day, allowable by New York State.

Oversaw the addition of Notre Dame Junior High (7 th and 8 th grades), which has been a driving force in the recent increase in enrollment.

Developed relationships with major donors that allowed for continued campus improvements, while preserving the Notre Dame High School Endowment.

Supported excellence in athletics and fine arts, while continuing the strong Catholic tradition of Notre Dame High School.

“Mr. Bianco will be missed immensely, but his inimitable spirit will continue to inspire the students he served,” said Sutherland.

A succession planning process will be conducted over the next weeks to help The Board of Trustees identify the best candidate to serve as principal upon Bianco’s retirement. Those qualified individuals with interest in the role can send their resumes to: [email protected]