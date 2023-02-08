Notre Dame coach praised for heading up restoration of track at Sutherland Field

Press release:

The track surrounding the playing field at Notre Dame High School’s Bill Sutherland Field has been completely redone through the efforts of long-time Notre Dame PE Teacher/Coach Eric Geitner and Barre Stone Products. The condition of the track had deteriorated due to a variety of issues, including COVID-19 and a canceled Eagle Scout project. Athletic Director Mike Rapone asked Coach Geitner to head the restoration project with the goal of having the track available for the Spring Track & Field season. Using his expertise as well as help from Barre Stone Products, Coach Geitner exceeded expectations providing our athletes with a practice facility that will help them maximize their talents for many years to come.

Thank you and God Bless all associated with this project.