Notre Dame defeats Elba 10-2 to lead Class D heading in to softball sectionals

By Press Release
Pitcher Mia Treleaven lead the offense for Notre Dame. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Press release:

Sophomore Mia Treleaven got the start in the circle for the Lady Irish tonight and pitched a gem, going seven innings, giving up 2 hits, 2 runs (0 earned) and striking out 9 batters while only walking one.  

Brea Smith took the loss for Elba, pitching 6 innings, giving up 11 hits, 10 runs (7 earned) and striking out 1 batter and walking two.

Leading the way offensively for the Lady Irish were Emma Sisson, Katie Landers and Anna Panepento, each contributing 2 hits.  Sisson also added a run scored and an RBI, Landers had a double, runs scored and an RBI, and Panepento scored 2 runs.  Loretta Sorochty, Mia Treleaven, Sofia Falleti, Amelia Sorochty and Olivia Gillard each contributed hits.  L. Sorochty had a run scored, and an RBI, Treleaven had a double and 2 RBIs, A. Sorochty added a run and 2 RBIs and 7th grader Gillard added a double, a run scored and 2 RBIs, along with drawing a walk.  

For the Lady Lancers, Smith and Thompson each had a base hit, and Thompson drove in 2 RBIs.

The win moves the Lady Irish to 13-2 on the season and drops Elba to 7-7.  

