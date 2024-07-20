Notre Dame graduate nominated by Borrello for academic achievement

Press Release:

Nina Bartz

New York State Senator George Borrello announced that Nina Bartz, a recent graduate of Notre Dame High School in Batavia, was one of just four students statewide awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators. She is Christian and Celina Bartz's daughter.

Sen. Borrello, President of the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators, nominated Bartz for the scholarship based on her stellar academic record and extracurricular involvements.

"I am immensely proud to have recommended Nina for the James D. Conte Memorial Scholarship. She realizes the value of education and has proven that by working hard to achieve top grades and taking college courses through her school’s ACE program. She has consistently made the high honor roll and was a member of the National Honor Society,” said Senator Borrello.

He added, “she achieved all that while also participating in varsity soccer and basketball and a host of extracurricular and community activities. Nina is truly a standout student with a bright future. It is evident the scholarship panel agreed with me that her extraordinary achievements were worthy of an award.”

Nina’s plans to earn a four-year degree will start at Genesee Community College where she has been accepted as a student for the 2024-25 academic year. She plans to major in business or sports management and transfer to a four-year school after graduation.

A former Genesee Region Allstar and Sectional Champion for soccer and basketball, she has committed to playing on GCC’s Women's Soccer team for the 2024 season.

The New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian-American community.

Each year, the organization offers two academic and two athletic scholarships. The scholarships are named in the memory of two legislators and conference members who were champions of educational opportunity, Assemblyman James D. Conte, and Senator John J. Marchi.

Nominee applications were reviewed by an independent panel from The John D. Calandra Italian American Institute of Queens College, the City University of New York, who selected four scholarship recipients.

Bartz and her fellow scholarship recipients were honored during a celebration at the Legislative Office Building and during a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion at the end of the legislative session.