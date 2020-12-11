Notre Dame High School announces four new trustees

Press release:

The Notre Dame High School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of the following new members to the 2019-2020 Board: Dawn Daniels, Marty Macdonald, James Sutherland and Katie Wujuik.

Daniels, D.C., is a chiropractor at Daniels Family Chiropractic in Warsaw, where she is in partnership with her husband Terry, D.C. They are proud parent of a daughter at Notre Dame.

Macdonlad is the pastor of City Church and resides in Batavia with his wife, Karen. He is a proud grandfather of a Notre Dame grad and several current students.

Sutherland, graduated from NDHS and is an employee of Crickler Vending. He resides in Batavia with wife, Tracey, and they are proud parents of two Notre Dame graduates.

Wujcik is a recruitment director at Nixon Peabody, Rochester. She resides in Le Roy with husband, Jim, and looks forward to her children attending Notre Dame.