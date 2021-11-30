Notre Dame High School Holding Virtual Fundraiser

Press Release:

Notre Dame High School is having a virtual fundraiser, the second Ca$h for Christmas Reverse Raffle, with a chance to win up to $10,000! This fundraiser was very successful and popular last year so we are doing it again.

Notre Dame Events Coordinator, Kathy Antinore, says “ticket sales are going well as everyone could use $10,000 right before Christmas.”

The Notre Dame Foundation raises funds to use for financial aid and scholarships for students. Those needs are greater now than ever. The object of a “Reverse” raffle is to be the last number drawn. That lucky person wins $10,000. Between the immense need and the great cash prize, the school is hoping to sell 1,000 tickets.

Tickets are $25 each and there are 20 chances to win at least your money back plus two $1,000 prizes. The drawing for the last 5 numbers will be “Live” on the Notre Dame Facebook page on Thursday, December 16th .

More information can be found on the school’s Facebook page and website www.ndhsbatavia.com.

Interested in purchasing tickets, please contact Notre Dame at (585)343-2783 or email Events Coordinator, Kathy Antinore, at [email protected].