Notre Dame inducts 2022 Athletic Hall of Famers

Notre Dame honored some of its outstanding athletic legends on Saturday at the school's annual Hall of Fame Dinner.

Below are biographies provided by the school of each of the winners.

Photos by Howard Owens. Top photo, Kevin Smith, Christi Moskal Ganie, and Jack Waggoner.

Kevin Smith excelled as a member of the Fighting Irish Varsity Football, Basketball and Baseball teams during his 4 years [1984-1987] at ND where his achievements led to him receiving the prestigious Rogowski Memorial Trophy in 1987.

He was a 2-way standout on the 1985 and 1986 ND Varsity Football teams that posted a two-year record of 14-4 winning the League Football Championship in the Fall of '86 when they advanced to the Section V title game losing to Clyde-Savannah. In his Senior year, he was selected to the Genesee Region League All-Star team and received the Outstanding Lineman Award.

During Kevin’s two Varsity basketball seasons, the team won 32 and lost 9 winning GR Championships in ’86 & ’87 while advancing to Sectional Championship game in ’87 where they lost by 1 point on a buzzer-beater to Cuba. Kevin was named a Genesee Region All-Star in 1987 and was named the team’s Outstanding Defensive Player.

Kevin was a two-time Genesee Region All-Star on Baseball teams that won 50 while losing only 9, and won Genesee Region and Section V Championships in 1986 and 1987.

After high school, Kevin attended Canisius College earning a BA and MS in Elementary Education. He taught in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas where he was named 1996’s New Teacher of the Year for the district. He loves coaching basketball and was an assistant coach on our 1992 State Championship team as well as a Nevada State champion team in 1999. Following in the footsteps of his father (Kevin Smith Sr), Kevin has been a huge supporter of Notre Dame which led to his receiving the Fr.David Scheider Alumni Award in 2018.

Kevin and his wife Faith currently reside in Greenville, NY where he was Director of Golf for Sunny Hill Resort and Thunder Heart Golf Club for 17 years before moving to his current position as General Manger/Partner of the Island Green Resort and Golf Club. They are the proud parents of 4, Hannah (22), Syndey (20), Trey (18) and Emily (16).

Christi Moskal '03 was a stellar 3-sport student-athlete as a member of Fighting Irish Volleyball, Basketball and Softball teams during her 4 years at ND [2000 - 2003] and was named the 2003 ND " Outstanding Scholar-Athlete ". Christi becomes the 3rd female athlete from the highly successful Class of 2003 to earn Hall of Fame recognition joining classmates Kathyrn Redick [HOF 2020] and Darci Walthew [HOF 2021]

As a member of the Volleyball team, she was a key contributor to teams that won 2 NYSPHSAA Section V Class D Championships in 2001 and 2002 as well as 3 Genesee Region [GR] League Championship teams ['00 - '02]. The 2002 team advanced to the State finals losing in 5 games. Christi was a Section V All-Star in 2002 as well as a Genesee Region All-Star selection.

On the basketball court, Christi was a key member of 3 Section V NYSPHSAA Class D Championship teams [2001, 2002 and 2003], a Far Western Regional Championship Champion [2002] and a NYSPHSAA Class D State Finalist [2002] squad. Her individual honors included selection as Section V MVP in 2002, Section V All-Star team in 2003 and Genesee Region All-Star in 3 times {2001, 2002 and 2003}.

Her numerous academic honors while at ND included membership in National Honor Society and ranking 4th in her class. She was a Scholar-Athlete in each of her Varsity sport seasons.

She earned a BS in Psychology in 2007 and a Master’s degree from St. John’s University in Education in 2009. She also did post graduate studies in School & District Administration at Long Island University. She was a NYC Teaching Fellow from 2007 thru 2009 which is a highly selective alternative teacher preparation program. After teaching Secondary Mathematics for 8 years at the Phillipa Schuyler School for the Gifted & Talented in NYC, she is currently teaching Secondary Mathematics at the Eagle Academy for Young Men which is also in NYC.

Christi and her husband Abdul currently reside in New Jersey with their 3 children - Devin [12], Gavin {12} and Arya [7].

Jack Waggoner was a 3-sport standout throughout his ND career [1986 - 1989] as a member of Genesee Region League championship Fighting Irish Varsity Basketball, Football and Golf teams. He was named Notre Dame’s Athlete of the Year after his junior season in 1988 as well as the Batavia Lions Club Bill Cook Outstanding Scholar-Athlete Award as a senior in 1989

The football squads his junior and senior seasons had a 2-year record of 12-4 winning a GR title. Jack’s excellence as a 2-way player led to his selection as a Genesee Region All-Star in both 1987 & 1988.

Jack’s basketball teams had a 2-year record of 37-10 [27-5 in GR]. In his senior season, the team went 22-2 winning the Batavia Lions Club Tournament as well as a Genesee Region title. They lost 70-66 in the Class C Sectional final to Avoca. His junior season saw the team go 15-8 while capturing a Genesee Region title and advancing to the Sectional semi-finals losing in OT to Mt. Morris. Jack was a Genesee Region All-Star in 1988.

Golf is where Jack left a footprint that may never be matched. While Notre Dame has had many outstanding golfers, Jack can make a claim to being the G.O.A.T.as he possesses the most impressive resume’ of any golfer in school history based on his 6-times as a Sectional qualifier, 3 times as the medalist of the GR qualifying event, twice advancing to the state championship and his 4-times named as team MVP whose selection is based on team points earned during the season and is a school record.

Jack epitomized the term “student-athlete” as academically he ranked fourth [4th] in his class of forty-five {45} and was a member of Notre Dame’s National Honor Society. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a BA in Economics and Organizational Psychology.

Jack and his wife the former Kim Tooze [ND Class of 1989} currently reside in Bradenton, FL where he is a Certified Financial Planner for Equitable Advisors. Club for 17 years They have three children; Benjamin (21), Paige (20) and Bradley (17)

Aaron Fix (not pictured) excelled while playing Football, Basketball and Baseball during his 4 years [1989-1992] as a student-athlete at ND.

Aaron was a two-time Genesee Region All-Star in football and was twice named Outstanding Defensive Player. His prowess led to his recruitment to play college football on the Division I-AA level at Canisius College where he held 14 school records when he graduated. Among these were punt returns for a touchdown in a game (3) which earned him national recognition from numerous outlets including ESPN and Sports Illustrated (Player of the Week –Special Teams). He also shared the punt returns for a touchdown in a season record (4) all divisions record with Golden Richards, Cliff Branch and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson who all played in the NFL. In 1994, he was named to the All- MAAC team on defense and the ECAC Division I-AA All-Star team as a Return Specialist.

His notoriety led to his selection as the Notre Dame Sports Booster’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and his love of football led to his playing Arena Football and coaching high school athletes at both Notre Dame and Batavia High Schools.

An outstanding two-way basketball player, Aaron was a member of the “Fab Five” team that won Notre Dame’s first state championship in 1992 while winning 26 and losing only 1. His teams posted a two year record of 40-9 (24-4 in GR) while winning Genesee Region titles in 1991 and 1992. The ’92 team set numerous school records during its historical run to a state title. Aaron was the 1992 squad’s Outstanding Defensive Player Award winner.

Aaron was a two-time Genesee Region All-Star on baseball teams that won Genesee Region Championships in 1990 &1991. An indicator of his athleticism is that he was ambidextrous, playing baseball right-handed and basketball left-handed. The ’90 team won 12 of its last 15 games to advance to the Sectional finals. In each of his 3 Varsity seasons, his baseball team was eliminated from Sectional play by the eventual champion.

Aaron and his wife Kristen live in Batavia with their children - Rhorri [20], Cooper [17] and Greyson [15]. He is the Regional Sales Manager for Hilti Inc.

1973 ND Varsity Baseball

The 1973 Baseball team under the leadership of legendary ND coaches Fr. John Zeitler and Bill Sutherland recorded a 16-4 record while winning the championship of the very competitive Bishop Smith League.

They would then advance to the title game of the prestigious Georgetown Cup Championship Playoffs where they would eventually fall Canisius High School of the Burke League in a hard fought 3-1 game. Canisius High School was an all-male school with twice the enrollment of Notre Dame. The Smith League Championship marked the second consecutive title for this group as they were also Co-Champions in the 1972 season.

The 1973 team was fueled by an air-tight defense, daring base running, solid pitching, and timely hitting. The team was loaded with a depth of talent resulting in the team receiving seven Monsignor Martin First or Second Team All-Catholic selections [Bob Carragher, Mike Flick, Rick Rapone, Carl Simms, Sean Sullivan, Pat Strollo and Andy Vogl]. This squad also included 5 individual members of the Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame – Head Coach Fr. John Zeitler (HOF 1991), Assistant Coach Bill Sutherland (HOF 1995), Bob Carragher (HOF 1997), Carl Simms (HOF 2002) and Andy Vogl (HOF 1991).

ND Boys Basketball 1992- NYSPHSAA Class D State Champions

The 1992 Boys Basketball team posted a record of 26-1 in winning the NYSPHSAA State title as well as Section V and GR championships. Nicknamed “The Fab 5” { Aaron Fix, Dean Haynesworth, Tom McCulley, Rob Panepento and Tim Tucker} the team set numerous school records including wins (26) and win percentage (96.3%). Their run to the State Title put ND back in the spotlight at a time when attention on our great school was needed as enrollment had dipped below 100 for the first and only time in school history.

The highlight of the season was an exciting 76-75 win over defending state champion Prattsburgh in front of a sold out crowd at SUNY Geneseo avenging a 40 point loss to them in the 1991 sectional tournament. After this emotional victory, the team had to travel to Fredonia the next day for a 3:00 pm game versus Section 6 Champion Franklinville. After winning the Regional, they beat Fort Edward who was #1 in the State in the semi-final and Bishop Grimes in the title game.

The 1992 NYSPHSAA Class D Championship team coaching staff included Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame Coaches Mike Rapone [HOF 1996], Dave Pero Sr.[HOF 2016] and Kevin Smith (HOF 2022). The team roster included HOF athletes Tom McCulley [HOF 2014] who is ND basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Aaron Fix [HOF 2022], Dean Haynesworth, Rob Panepento, Tim Tucker, Chris Tatarka, Jeff Von Kramer, Matt Von Kramer, Mike Sorensen, Matt Bausch, Kelly Bartz, Joe Condidorio and Gregg Torrey.