Notre Dame seeking principal, deadline to apply is Wednesday

Press Release:

Notre Dame High School, a Private Catholic Co-Educational High School located in Batavia is seeking a Principal.

The Principal serves as the academic leader of the school and is responsible for ensuring a vibrant curriculum for the students, as well as professional leadership and development for the faculty and staff. The Principal reports directly to the Board of Trustees.

The candidate promotes the essential characteristics and fundamental values of a Catholic school, possesses a Master’s degree (preferably in Administration), CAS or SAS Administrative certification and has a teaching and administrative background.

Submit a letter of interest and resume via email to trustees@ndhsbatavia.com or mail to Notre Dame High School, Attn: James Sutherland, 73 Union Street, Batavia by April 3. Notre Dame High School is an equal opportunity employer.