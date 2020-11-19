Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 19, 2020 - 10:15pm

Notre Dame softball player signs with GCC

posted by Press Release in GCC, Notre Dame, batavia, sports.

img_20201118_162945_802.jpg

Nya Thomas, softball standout at Notre Dame, has signed with GCC.  Thomas is the daughter of Otis and Nicole Thomas.

Photo: Teagyn Thomas, Nya Thomas, Nicole Thomas, Gunnar Thomas; Back row. JC Kabel Edge (her coach on her travel team), and Mike Rapone, ND's athletic director.

Otis Thomas was in quarantine and couldn't attend the signing.

Submitted photo and information.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button