Notre Dame softball player signs with GCC

Nya Thomas, softball standout at Notre Dame, has signed with GCC. Thomas is the daughter of Otis and Nicole Thomas.

Photo: Teagyn Thomas, Nya Thomas, Nicole Thomas, Gunnar Thomas; Back row. JC Kabel Edge (her coach on her travel team), and Mike Rapone, ND's athletic director.

Otis Thomas was in quarantine and couldn't attend the signing.

Submitted photo and information.