Notre Dame softball standout sign's letter of intent to play at Keuka

Press Release:

Notre Dame senior Kaitlyn Landers signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Keuka College today at Notre Dame High School.

Joining her for this signing were her parents, Matt and Melissa Landers; brother, Benjamin Landers; head softball coach, Otis Thomas; assistant coach, Mikey Rapone; and Notre Dame Athletic Director Mike Rapone.

Landers was a varsity call-up in her 7th-grade season and has been a mainstay with the team ever since.

Career highlights while playing for the Lady Irish include:

Genesee Region All-Star – 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024

NYS Class D All-State 2nd Team – 2021

NYS Class D All-State 3rd Team - 2023

Section V Class D1 Sectional All-Tournament Team – 2019 (as a 7th grader)

Member of Section V Class D1 Sectional Championship Team – 2023

Team Co-Captain – 2024

Genesee Region Exceptional Senior All-Star

Lander's favorite memory of playing softball at Notre Dame was winning a sectional championship in 2023.

Along with playing for the Lady Irish, Kaitlyn has played 8 years of travel softball, where she currently plays for Coach Mruczek’s 18u Edge team, and has played the last 11 summers for her local Batavia Stingers team.

In addition to playing softball, Kaitlyn was a member of the Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Indoor Track, and Varsity Outdoor Track teams at Notre Dame. Kaitlyn plans to major either in Social Work, Psychology, or Education at Keuka College.