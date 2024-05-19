Notre Dame tops Andover-Whitesville 3-0 in first-round softball game

Press release:

The #2 seed Lady Irish leaned on ace pitcher Loretta Sorochty on Saturday afternoon at GCC to come away with the 3-0 victory over 15-seeded Andover-Whitesville.

Sorochty pitched a complete game one-hitter, allowing no runs and striking out 17 batters. Makaila Brewster took the loss in the circle for Andover-Whitesville, going 6 innings, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) and striking out 1.

Offensively for the Lady Irish, Sofia Falleti led the way with 2 hits (1 double), while Emma Sisson, Hannah Tenney and Olivia Gillard each had a hit. Sisson's hit was a triple, and she scored a run, and Tenney's base hit resulted in an RBI. Katie Landers had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 4th following Sisson's triple, which scored the game's first run and proved to be all Sorochty would need for run support. Ava Grace accounted for the lone base hit for Andover-Whitesville, with a blooper base hit over second base.

"It's good to get this first sectional win behind us, even if it wasn't as pretty as we would have liked," said Coach Otis Thomas. "We put the bat on the ball, but give credit to Andover-Whitesville for making the plays in the field to keep the score close. Loretta gave us another strong outing in the circle, and hopefully, we can give her a little more run support next time. We look forward to the next game coming up on Tuesday."