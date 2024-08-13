NY-24 candidate Wagenhauser’s week one congressional agenda

Press Release:

Week One: You will be represented. Unlike other Congress members, I will not spend my day making calls to raise money for the next election. I will spend my time working to improve your life.

Monday: You will be heard. While DC politicians don’t listen to each other, perhaps it’s time they started listening to their constituents. In week one, we will host our first “NY-24 Conversations.” I will dedicate 2 hours per week to take questions, comments, and suggestions from the residents of NY24 - live, via scheduled videoconferencing (zoom). You will be heard. Not by staff. Not by a recording. Not by a form letter. Not via a photo-op. But by me, your Congressional representative, doing my job.

Unlike our current Representative, who inundates you with tv ads and emails detailing what she’s got to say - or incite you to be as angry as she is – I want to hear from you.

Tuesday: Reaching out. The finger-pointing and blame game needs to end and getting things done needs to take a front seat. In week one, I will reach out to Democrats and especially Republicans to actually do something about systemic problems such as the Border Crisis. You can complain, or you can do something. I choose getting things done. I will also reach out to start the process of getting the money and influence peddlers out of our governing process. Stock trading, corporate PACs and Congress-to-lobbyist track - out, term limits and public service - in.

Wednesday: Improving lives by making Upstate and WNY more affordable - groceries, gas, healthcare and housing. Reaching out again to Congress members such as Senator Casey (PA) to fight Big Corporate greed and working to hold Big Oil and other big Corps responsible for price fixing, price gouging and addressing other causes of inflation.

Thursday: Protect, improve, and enhance Social Security and Medicare, not cut them. There is a plan by a group of more than 170 GOP Representatives to cut the benefits we are paid. I will fight them. We have worked our entire lives paying into a system and we should have no worries that it will serve us well in our retirement years.

Friday: Air and water. NY-24 is one of the leaders in cancer clusters in NY. Our toxic waste and superfund sites - and currently operating and closed landfills - threaten our water, our air, our families’ health, and our agricultural and tourism economies. Every day we take in tons of garbage from NYC and the Northeast and are left with toxic “forever chemicals” that threaten our water supply. Building garbage mountains in Upstate and WNY is not a long-term answer. . In Week one, I will hire and dedicate staff whose sole responsibility will be to address these issues..

Saturday: Protecting women’s healthcare choices is a priority, as is improving access to affordable healthcare, especially mental health care in our rural areas. While nearly half of all Americans will suffer through a mental health issue, there is a scarcity of mental health professionals in rural areas. Waiting for three months to see a psychiatrist to get needed therapy and medication, let alone one who accepts your insurance, can have real and tragic results.. In week one, I will begin writing legislation that addresses the scarcity of mental health care in rural areas, including insurance parity, incentives and making training and education more accessible.

Sunday: Rest, mass, recharge with family and friends, watch the Bills and prepare for the challenges of the weeks ahead.

The challenges facing our nation will not be solved in a week. But the ultra-partisan standoff needs to end and we need to start listening to - and working for - the American people. I will be responsive from day one to the needs of my Upstate and WNY neighbors. I will listen to what matters to YOU in our weekly conversations and get the ball rolling by bringing a common-sense, positive attitude, and willingness to work across the aisle to get things done to make your life a little better. One week at a time.