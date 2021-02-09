NY Beef Producers: What a friend they have in Hawley

Submitted photo and press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley has been awarded the New York Beef Producers Association 2020 Friend in Government award, which he received Feb. 5 during their annual meeting held virtually on Zoom.

Hawley has been supportive of New York agriculture as a lawmaker and as a citizen for decades. He is a 42-year member of the New York State Farm Bureau, has served as President of the Genesee County Farm Bureau, and has been a member of the New York State Assembly Committee on Agriculture for 15 years.

The award is given to legislators who have been notably vocal advocates for those in the industry of beef production, and Assemblyman Hawley is one of only two legislators to receive this award this year.

“As a former farmer myself, it has been my honor to stand up as a voice for everybody who works in agriculture in our state, including beef producers,” Hawley said.

“I look forward to continuing to champion the causes of our farmers, and even as we face a challenging year ahead I look forward to working with producers to make the best of it and assure their voices are heard in our Legislature.”